Advertisement
News

20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry

Feb 11, 2025 13:07 By radiokerrynews
20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

There are 20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 14 patients waiting on a trolley in UHK’s emergency department, while a further six people are waiting on trolleys in wards within the hospital.

Advertisement

Nationally, there are 641 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 86 people waiting on trolleys there.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry business shortlisted at 2025 Spider Awards
Advertisement
Kerry TD raises concerns about chimney removal
Planning granted for 90-bed nursing home in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry business shortlisted at 2025 Spider Awards
Councillor airs disappointment that construction work at Killarney Community Nursing Unit still uncomplete
Brilliant Ballybunion - promoting sustainability in North Kerry on Sunday February 23rd
Top 30 for Deakins at European Youth Olympic Festival
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus