There are 20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 14 patients waiting on a trolley in UHK’s emergency department, while a further six people are waiting on trolleys in wards within the hospital.

Nationally, there are 641 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 86 people waiting on trolleys there.