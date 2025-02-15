Advertisement
News

21 Kerry schools committed to a smartphone-free childhood

Feb 15, 2025 10:10 By radiokerrynews
21 Kerry schools are working with parents to promote a smartphone-free childhood.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley has welcomed the move.

This is in line with the "Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free" policy launched by Minister Foley during her term as Minister for Education.

The policy was officially launched by the minister at St Oliver’s National School in Killarney.

Minister Foley said: “There is growing evidence students who are stuck on their smartphones and their social media accounts for long periods of time experience less physical activity, poorer sleep, and less concentration in class. Delaying the purchase of a smartphone for children is very important for young people and their mental health wellbeing.”

