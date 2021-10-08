The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 354 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 73 were in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,242.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn says today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 7 days (8845 cases), however, is fewer than the previous 7 days (9115 cases), with the 7 day moving average of daily cases at 1264 today, compared to 1302 a week ago.