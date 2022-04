The Department of Health says it will no longer publish daily covid figures.

Instead the information will be updated regularly on the covid hub.

2,000 cases has been confirmed today, 980 by PCR and 1020 antigen tests.

378 covid patients are in hospital of whom 39 are in ICU.

The prevalence of, and all information related to covid will continue to be monitored by the department, the HSE, the HPSC and the NVRL, overseen by the Chief Medical Officer.