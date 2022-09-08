20-year-old charged with stabbing in Tralee further remanded in custody

A 20-year-old man who was alleged to have stabbed a young woman in Tralee has been further remanded in custody.

Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee, is charged with aggravated burglary and assault causing harm, at 14 Murphy’s Terrace in Ballymullen, Tralee, on August 7th.

Mr Bily appeared in court via video link, and matters in the court were communicated to him via an interpreter.

Advertisement

The court was told that the book of evidence for this case is not ready, and the Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet given directions on this matter, so the state asked for a further two weeks remand in custody.

Defence barrister for Mr Bily, Maria Brosnan, requested that the DPP give direction in the matter urgently.

She said Mr Bily does not speak a word of English, and was currently being kept in custody without speaking the language as he was denied bail.

Advertisement

She said there were some concerns that Mr Bily, who had only been in the country for six weeks at the time of the alleged incident, did not know what exactly was going on with his case prior to the interpreter attending court.

He will again appear at Tralee District Court via video link, on September 21st.