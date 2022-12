There are 20 patients waiting on trollies at University Hospital Kerry today.

The figure nationally has reached a record high 760, with emergency departments being described as disaster zones.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the situation will continue to deteriorate even further next month if no action is taken.

Advertisement

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says conditions are unsafe for patients as well as staff, and the HSE needs to take urgent action.