19,961 new cases of COVID-19 today

The Department of Health has reported a further 19,961 cases of Covid-19.

14,555 of the infections were confirmed through a PCR test, while yesterday another 5,406 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

940 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, is urging people to continue to follow public health advice, especially those who are a close contacts of a confirmed Covid case.

Yesterday, new rules came into effect which mean close contacts who have boosted immunity no longer need to restrict their movements, as long as they're asymptomatic.

Close contacts in these cases are advised to wear medical grade masks and to limit their social contacts.