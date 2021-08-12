Advertisement
News

1,903 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening

Aug 12, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrynews
1,903 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening 1,903 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The National Public Health Emergency Team is reporting 1,903 new cases of COVID-19 this evening.

As of 8am today, 219 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, with 37 of those in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says while vaccination uptake has been fantastic, there are some who haven’t been vaccinated.

Advertisement

He says for those who remain unsure, or have questions or concerns, he’s appealing to them to access trusted sources of information like GPs or pharmacists, and www.hse.ie

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus