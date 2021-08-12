1,903 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening

The National Public Health Emergency Team is reporting 1,903 new cases of COVID-19 this evening.

As of 8am today, 219 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, with 37 of those in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says while vaccination uptake has been fantastic, there are some who haven’t been vaccinated.

He says for those who remain unsure, or have questions or concerns, he’s appealing to them to access trusted sources of information like GPs or pharmacists, and www.hse.ie