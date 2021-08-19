1,818 cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 244 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 52 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says there’s been a rapid rise in the incidence of COVID, with 12,348 cases reported in the last seven days.

He says while the vaccine programme continues, people need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase.

Dr Holohan asks, where possible, that people continue to work from home and remember that small group meet ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.