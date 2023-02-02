18 new A-rated homes will be delivered in Tralee

A national housing association says the new energy A-rated homes will be built at Chamfers Place, Mitchel’s Road in Tralee.

The social housing development will consist of ten 1-bed apartments and eight 2-bed apartments.

The association plans to deliver more homes in the coming years in Kerry, and help Kerry County Council meet the Housing Delivery Action Plan targets.

Last week, Clúid Housing celebrated the milestone of delivering 10,000 homes of which over 500 units (for website: 510) are in Kerry.