177 workplace injuries reported in Kerry last year

Oct 24, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
177 workplace injuries reported in Kerry last year
There were 177 non-fatal workplace injuries reported in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the Health and Safety Authority’s Annual Review of Workplace Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities for 2021.

The review also found there was one workplace fatality in Kerry last year, and 38 nationally.

That’s a reduction of 30% in work-related deaths nationally, down from 54 in 2020.

CEO of the HSA, Dr Sharon McGuinness, writes in the review that it’s clear there is a continuing and worrying trend of injuries and fatalities in older, self-employed men involved in manual work.

