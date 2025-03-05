Kerry County Council identified 161 properties in the Killarney Municipal District which had hedge cutting issues in 2024, according to figures from the recent Killarney MD meeting.

The council issued 153 hedge-cutting advisory notices, of which 66 were heeded, and 60 remained uncut despite the notices.

The highest rate of non-compliance took place in October and November.

Advertisement

Hedge-cutting activity was minimal between May and July, due to the bird nesting season when hedge cutting is generally prohibited.

Of the 49 overgrown hedge reports, 27 came from the public and 22 from council officials

The Roads Officer carried out 48 additional inspections and contacted 30 landowners in person.