Advertisement
News

161 properties in Killarney Municipal District had hedge cutting issues last year

Mar 5, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
161 properties in Killarney Municipal District had hedge cutting issues last year
Share this article

Kerry County Council identified 161 properties in the Killarney Municipal District which had hedge cutting issues in 2024, according to figures from the recent Killarney MD meeting.

The council issued 153 hedge-cutting advisory notices, of which 66 were heeded, and 60 remained uncut despite the notices.

The highest rate of non-compliance took place in October and November.

Advertisement

Hedge-cutting activity was minimal between May and July, due to the bird nesting season when hedge cutting is generally prohibited.

Of the 49 overgrown hedge reports, 27 came from the public and 22 from council officials

The Roads Officer carried out 48 additional inspections and contacted 30 landowners in person.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Removal of fracked gas policy statement opens door to commercial LNG facility in Kerry
Advertisement
Trade kitchen supplier expands to Tralee
Tralee-based business honoured at the Outsider awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Senior Hurlers Face Key Clash Against Down
KERRY U14 BOYS & GIRLS READY FOR ALL-IRELAND FINALS
Tralee-based business honoured at the Outsider awards
Trade kitchen supplier expands to Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus