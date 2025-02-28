Advertisement
16 new special needs classrooms for Kerry schools

Feb 28, 2025 08:28 By radiokerrynews
16 new special needs classrooms for Kerry schools
Minister Norma Foley. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Kerry will gain 16 new special needs classrooms for the forthcoming year.

Each of these special classes will have six pupils, one teacher and one special needs assistant.

They will provide new spaces for a total of 96 children with special educational needs in primary and post-primary schools in the county.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality and Kerry T.D Norma Foley has welcomed the establishment of the new classrooms

The schools to get the special classes are: Lissivigeen National School, Castledrum National School, Listellick Primary School, Faha National School, Scoil Mhuire, Spa National School, Ardfert Central NS, Holy Family School Tralee, Nagle-Rice Primary School, Presentation Secondary School in Castleisland, St Brendan's College, The Intermediate School, Presentation Secondary School in Killorglin, Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra.

The addition of 16 new special classes will bring the number of special classes in primary and post primary schools in Kerry to 112 in total.

The number of special classes doubled in the past five years to 3,336. 11 new special schools have been established since 2020, with five more planned for 2025 and 2026.

