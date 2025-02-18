Advertisement
News

Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority

Feb 18, 2025 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Government’s promising to tackle pay issues raised by disability workers.

Section 39 workers are outsourced by the Government for healthcare services, and say their rate of pay is significantly different than that of their HSE counterparts.

The issue rose to prominence in the lead up to the General Election, when disability worker Charlotte Fallon accused Fine Gael leader Simon Harris of ignoring the sector.

Disability Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, says pay parity is being treated as an ‘urgent’ priority for the government:

