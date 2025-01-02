Advertisement
News

158% rise in texts to See Something Say Something service in Killarney

Jan 2, 2025 10:14 By radiokerrynews
There has been a huge increase in the use of the See Something Say Something initiative across Kerry in 2024.

That’s according to figures presented to Radio Kerry by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

It shows a rise of 158% in texts in Killarney, and a 75% increase countywide, with anti-social behaviour and begging the most common reported issue.

The anonymous text-based scheme was launched in 2018 and is currently in place in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel.

Chief Superintendent Powell says the success of the initiative has seen Garda Divisions in other county’s take on the Kerry created scheme.

He says it will be rolled out in Kenmare, Cahersiveen and Castleisland in the New Year:

