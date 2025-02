15,558 dog licences were issued in Kerry last year.

That figure is slightly down on the 2023 figure, which was 134 less, at 15,692.

Kerry County Council figures also show a 29% reduction in the number of fines issued for dog-related offences in 2024, compared to the previous year. In 2023 there were 65 fines issued in contrast to 46 fines issued in 2024.

Furthermore, there were 15 fewer dogs successfully rehomed last year, compared to the total figure of 155 in 2023.