Almost 15,000 (14,836) dog licences were issued in Kerry between January and November last year.

Figures compiled by Kerry County Council, show that 41 fines relating to dogs were issued during the same period.

The council also rehomed 89 dogs between January and the end of November last year.

In 2023, more than 15,600 (15,692) dog licences were issued in Kerry and 155 dogs were re-homed by the council.