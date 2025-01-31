15 Kerry winners at 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards

There were 15 different Kerry award winners at the 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards.
The awards recognise outstanding achievements in the hotel and catering sectors.
The Rose Hotel in Tralee was crowned Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay (Munster).
Castlewood House in Dingle took home gold in Ireland’s Breakfast Experience.
The Rose Hotel
Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay (Munster)
Romantic Castles Of Ireland (incl. Ballyseedy Castle)
Ireland's Best Family Run Hotel Group (Gold)
Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa
Ireland's Sustainability / Leading Green Hotel (Silver)
Ireland’s Four Star Hotel (Bronze)
Noel Enright at The Lake Hotel
Ireland's Chef of the Year (Gold)
James O'Sullivan at the Park Hotel Kenmare
Ireland's Five Star Chef of the Year (Gold)
Mark Treacy at Sheen Falls Lodge
Ireland's Five Star Chef of the Year (Bronze)
Sheen Falls Lodge
Ireland's Five Star Resort (Bronze)
Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa
Ireland's Hotel Casual Dining Experience (Gold)
Great Southern Killarney
Ireland's Hotel Casual Dining Experience (Silver)
Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel
Ireland’s Country House & Guest House Experience (Gold)
ESPA at The Europe Hotel & Resort
Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Spa Experience (Bronze)
The Europe Hotel & Resort
Ireland’s Front of House Team/Team Member (Gold)
Castlewood House Dingle
Ireland’s Breakfast Experience (Gold)
The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney
Tourist Experience of the Year (Silver)
The Killarney Park
Ireland’s Five Star Guest Experience (Bronze)