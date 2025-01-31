Advertisement
15 Kerry winners at 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards

Jan 31, 2025 13:32 By radiokerrynews
There were 15 different Kerry award winners at the 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements in the hotel and catering sectors.

The Rose Hotel in Tralee was crowned Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay (Munster).

Castlewood House in Dingle took home gold in Ireland’s Breakfast Experience.

 

The Rose Hotel

Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay (Munster)

 

Romantic Castles Of Ireland (incl. Ballyseedy Castle)

Ireland's Best Family Run Hotel Group (Gold)

 

Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa

Ireland's Sustainability / Leading Green Hotel (Silver)

Ireland’s Four Star Hotel (Bronze)

 

Noel Enright at The Lake Hotel

Ireland's Chef of the Year (Gold)

 

James O'Sullivan at the Park Hotel Kenmare

Ireland's Five Star Chef of the Year (Gold)

 

Mark Treacy at Sheen Falls Lodge

Ireland's Five Star Chef of the Year (Bronze)

 

Sheen Falls Lodge

Ireland's Five Star Resort (Bronze)

 

Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

Ireland's Hotel Casual Dining Experience (Gold)

 

Great Southern Killarney

Ireland's Hotel Casual Dining Experience (Silver)

 

Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel

Ireland’s Country House & Guest House Experience (Gold)

 

ESPA at The Europe Hotel & Resort

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Spa Experience (Bronze)

 

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Ireland’s Front of House Team/Team Member (Gold)

 

Castlewood House Dingle

Ireland’s Breakfast Experience (Gold)

 

The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

Tourist Experience of the Year (Silver)

 

The Killarney Park

Ireland’s Five Star Guest Experience (Bronze)

