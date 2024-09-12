14 cases of measles confirmed in South West region this year

There have been 14 cases of measles confirmed in the South West region so far this year.

Figures published by the HSE show there have been 112 cases of measles nationally; these figures cover up to yesterday morning.

14 of these are in the HSE South West region, which covers Kerry and Cork.

The HSE Dublin and North East region had the highest number of confirmed cases nationally at 39.

In addition to the 112 confirmed cases above, the HSE is also currently investigating 22 potenial cases.