HSE urges vigilance as four linked measles cases confirmed in South West region

May 30, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
HSE urges vigilance as four linked measles cases confirmed in South West region
People are being urged to be vigilant as four linked measles cases have been confirmed in the South West region.

Earlier this month the HSE issued a public health alert following a confirmed case of measles at Cork University Hospital.

The symptoms of measles include a rash which usually starts on the head and neck first, and spreads to rest of body, cold-like symptoms and sore red eyes that may be sensitive to light.

Nicola Murphy, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine for Cork and Kerry, says it is important to seek medical advice if you think you have measles:

