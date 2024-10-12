134 hours of sunshine recorded in Valentia Observatory in September

134 hours of sunshine were recorded in Valentia Observatory last month.

That’s according to Met Éireann’s monthly weather summary, which also shows the South Kerry weather station logged the most consecutive dry days in September.

According to the report eight consecutive dry days were recorded in Valentia, between September 16th and 23rd.

Advertisement

134 hours of sunshine were logged in Kerry last month, with the most registered on September 17th – at over 11 hours.

The warmest day recorded in Kerry last month was Thursday the 19th, at 22 degrees Celsius; while the lowest was 5 degrees on September 13th.

Valentia Observatory was 0.1 degrees below its long term average in September, while it recorded 67% of its LTA for rainfall.

Advertisement

The figures show September 29th was the wettest day recorded last month, with 28mm of rain.

This represents the most rainfall logged in September at Met Éireann’s selected synoptic weather stations (Valentia Observatory, Dublin Airport, Belmullet)