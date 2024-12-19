Advertisement
13,000 passengers to travel through Kerry Airport over next few days

Dec 19, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Over 13,000 passengers are expected to travel through Kerry Airport at Farranfore over the next few days.

That's according to the airport's CEO John Mulhern.

Nearly 400,000 (388,871) passengers travelled through Kerry Airport this year by the end of November.

The construction of a new arrival hall and departures lounge, as well as full capacity flights during Christmas time, are making the airport busier than usual.

Mr Mulhern is advising passengers travelling through Kerry Airport to arrive early over the Christmas period:

Pupils from Knockaderry Farranfore National School were there to greet the home-comers:

