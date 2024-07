Gardaí are searching for a 12 year old girl missing in County Kerry.

Lidiya Mehari was last seen on John B Keane Road in Listowel at 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

She's described as 5 foot tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue Kerry GAA jersey and black shorts.

Gardaí and Lidiya's family are concerned for her welfare, and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.