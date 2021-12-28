12% drop in numbers on UHK waiting lists

There’s been a 12% drop in the past year in the number of people on waiting lists for appointments at University Hospital Kerry. According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of November, just over 12,000 people were awaiting treatment at UHK.

According to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are 12,017 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry. The figure, for the end of November, shows the numbers waiting dropped 769 since October, but it’s down 1,606 over the past year, a 12% drop. Of those waiting, 10,898 are on outpatient lists at UHK; that’s down 952 since the end of October, but down 1,641 in the past year.

Over a third of those (4,119) are waiting up to six months, while over half (5,658) are on waiting lists for outpatient appointments for a year or more. The figures also show there are 1,119 patients are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that’s down 80 since the end of October, but up 35 in the past year.

Three-quarters of those patients, 850, are waiting up to six months. A further 264 patients have a scheduled appointment date for inpatient or day cases. There are also another almost 2,500 (2,489) people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.