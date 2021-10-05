1,124 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am, 349 COVID-19 patients are in hospital; 65 people with the virus are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,143.
