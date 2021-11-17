11% increase in Kerry Fire Service mobilisations

There was an 11% increase in the number of times Kerry Fire Service was called out up to the end of September compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2021, there were 992 mobilisations compared to 890 during the same timeframe in the previous year.

Gorse fires increased by 11% to 204 and chimney fires were up by almost a quarter to 67.

Road traffic collisions were at 97, up 15% from the 84 incidents during the same period last year.

There were 140 false alarm calls; six of which were deemed malicious.