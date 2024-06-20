Advertisement
11 divisional asset profilers in Kerry trained by CAB

Jun 20, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
11 divisional asset profilers in Kerry trained by CAB
There are 11 divisional asset profilers in Kerry, trained by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

That’s according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Divisional asset profilers include officers from An Garda Síochána, Revenue Customs and the Department of Social Protection.

They are trained to recognise criminals whose conduct and lifestyle identifies them for assessment by CAB.

Dublin Garda Divisions have the highest number of these officers, followed by the Mayo, Roscommon and Longford division where there are 34 such officers.

The figures were provided following a query from Labour TD Alan Kelly.

