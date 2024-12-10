Advertisement
News

100% of leaving cert students at 3 Kerry schools progressed to third level education this year

Dec 10, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
100% of leaving cert students at 3 Kerry schools progressed to third level education this year
Share this article

Three secondary schools in Kerry sent 100% of their Leaving Cert students to third level this year.

That’s according to data in the Irish Times Feeder Schools List for 2024.

The figures show the numbers that enrolled in a higher education college in Ireland last autumn.

Advertisement

They do not include students that went on to PLC courses, apprenticeships or colleges abroad.

100% of students who sat their Leaving Cert this year - in Presentation Secondary School Listowel, Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí Tralee; and St Mary’s CBS The Green, Tralee – progressed to third level education.

Presentation Secondary School Tralee (93%) and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra (90%) in Rathmore both showed levels of over 90%.

Advertisement

89% of students at Presentation Secondary School in Milltown progressed to third level, as did 86% of students at Coláiste na Sceilige, Cahersiveen; Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee ; and 85% at Pobailscoil Corcha Dhuibhne in Dingle.

The most popular choices of colleges for Kerry students were UCC, Munster Technological University, UL and Mary Immaculate College.

The full list can be seen here.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport
Advertisement
Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland
15 Kerry GAA clubs to benefit from over €170,000 in Munster council funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland
Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport
Yellow low temperature warning issued for Kerry tonight
Tralee woman hoping father and uncle still alive after collapse of Syrian regime
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus