100% of leaving cert students at 3 Kerry schools progressed to third level education this year

Three secondary schools in Kerry sent 100% of their Leaving Cert students to third level this year.

That’s according to data in the Irish Times Feeder Schools List for 2024.

The figures show the numbers that enrolled in a higher education college in Ireland last autumn.

They do not include students that went on to PLC courses, apprenticeships or colleges abroad.

100% of students who sat their Leaving Cert this year - in Presentation Secondary School Listowel, Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí Tralee; and St Mary’s CBS The Green, Tralee – progressed to third level education.

Presentation Secondary School Tralee (93%) and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra (90%) in Rathmore both showed levels of over 90%.

89% of students at Presentation Secondary School in Milltown progressed to third level, as did 86% of students at Coláiste na Sceilige, Cahersiveen; Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee ; and 85% at Pobailscoil Corcha Dhuibhne in Dingle.

The most popular choices of colleges for Kerry students were UCC, Munster Technological University, UL and Mary Immaculate College.

The full list can be seen here.