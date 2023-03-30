10 jobs to be created with opening of a new store in Killarney

Ten jobs are to be created, with the opening of a new store in the Killarney Outlet Centre.

Born, a leading fashion retailer, is to open a new 4,700 square-foot store in the centre next Thursday, April 6th.

It’ll occupy the former Edinburgh Woollen Mills units on the ground floor of Killarney Outlet Centre and will open it's doors at 11am.

Advertisement

Born opened its first premises in 2009 and now has 23 stores nationwide, as well as an online option.

Killarney Outlet Centre manager, Paul Sherry says the opening of this new store is great news.