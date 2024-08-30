Advertisement
10% decrease in number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

Aug 30, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
10% decrease in number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
There was 10% decrease in the number of adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July.

There were 43 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of last month; that’s up from 48 at the end of June.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 95 families including 183 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of people homeless in July is over 14,400 (14,429), which is a record high.

The figures cover from July 22nd to 28th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

