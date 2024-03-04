One in three people in Kerry say the county's roads must be improved.

That's according to the latest Kerry Thinks survey.

When asked about infrastructure, one-in-five Radio Kerry listeners surveyed say they want broadband infrastructure to be improved.

15% want better phone coverage, 14% say public lighting must be upgraded and 11% said water infrastructure to be enhanced.

Representative of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, Michael O’Sullivan wonders why road projects cost so much and take so long: