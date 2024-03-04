Advertisement
News

One in three people in Kerry think the county's roads must be improved

Mar 4, 2024 13:49 By radiokerrynews
One in three people in Kerry think the county's roads must be improved
Photo: N22BBM.ie
Share this article

One in three people in Kerry say the county's roads must be improved.

That's according to the latest Kerry Thinks survey.

When asked about infrastructure, one-in-five Radio Kerry listeners surveyed say they want broadband infrastructure to be improved.

Advertisement

15% want better phone coverage, 14% say public lighting must be upgraded and 11% said water infrastructure to be enhanced.

Representative of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, Michael O’Sullivan wonders why road projects cost so much and take so long:

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare principal says the lack of activities for young people in Kerry means they’re being left behind
Advertisement
TD calls for government to provide modular emergency accommodation in all parts of Kerry
Man further remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Banna
Advertisement

Recommended

435% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years
An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for major Tralee development
Barraduff Annual Tractor Vintage & Non-Vintage - Car run this Sunday 10th March
Blood donors wanted at Ballybunion clinic tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus