One in three people in Kerry say the county's roads must be improved.
That's according to the latest Kerry Thinks survey.
When asked about infrastructure, one-in-five Radio Kerry listeners surveyed say they want broadband infrastructure to be improved.
15% want better phone coverage, 14% say public lighting must be upgraded and 11% said water infrastructure to be enhanced.
Representative of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, Michael O’Sullivan wonders why road projects cost so much and take so long: