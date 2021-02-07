Mountaineering Ireland appeals to walkers not to bring dogs up West Kerry hills

A national hillwalking and climbing body is appealing to walkers and climbers not to take their dogs on to the hills near Mount Brandon.

Mountaineering Ireland, the national representative body for hillwalkers and climbers, says it supports calls from local farmers for walkers not to bring their dogs up the hills.

It says the presence of a dog on the hills causes stress to sheep, and where dogs are off-lead, sheep may be chased and injured.

It’s advising all walkers and climbers to respect farm animals and wildlife by not taking their dogs onto the hills at Brandon and Caherconree.