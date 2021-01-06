GAA

There’s been another retirement from the Kerry Senior Footballers. According to today’s Examiner, Tarbert’s Shane Enright is today set to announce he will walk away from the inter-county set up. The 32 year old 2014 all Ireland winner and 2015 All Star is the 3rd player this week following Legion men Brian Kelly and Jonathan Lyne.

Shane has won 8 Munster medals, 2 national Leagues and was part of the last Kerry team to win an All Ireland U21 Championship in 2008.

Andy Moran has backed James Horan’s ability to restock Mayo’s shelves.

Tom Parsons yesterday became the third senior player to retire from inter county action.

Horan must also plan without David Clarke and Donal Vaughan this year, while others may follow.

But having worked with the under-20s last year, Moran says Horan is the right man to develop new talent.

Donegal are set to be boosted by the return of Odhrán MacNiallais.

The Gaoith Dobhair clubman has spent the past two years away from the county panel, having helped them win the Ulster title in 2018.

SOCCER

Jose Mourinho is 90 minutes away from his first trophy as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Goals in either half from Moussa Sissoko and Heung Min Son saw them beat Brentford by 2-goals to nil in last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final at the new White Hart Lane.

Brentford’s cause wasn’t helped by the late sending off of Josh DaSilva.

Mourinho says attempting to win every game has given Spurs a chance of landing silverware for the first time in 13 years.

Spurs will play either Manchester United or Manchester City in April’s final.

The neighbours meet at Old Trafford tonight from 7.45.

Manchester City’s players will wear retro number 8 shirts in tribute to Colin Bell ahead of tonight’s English League Cup semi final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sky Blue legend Bell sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 74.

Bell made nearly 500 appearances for the blue side of Manchester, helping them to the title in 1968.

Jayson Molumby says Republic of Ireland teammates Seani Maguire and Alan Browne helped convince him to move to Preston.

The midfielder has left Brighton on loan until the end of the season.

The Premier League side turned down a permanent deal for Molumby in favour of a loan move to Deepdale.

Mick McCarthy’s position as manager of APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus could be under threat after a fourth defeat in a row.

Jack Byrne came on as a sub to make his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Doxa.

McCarthy only took over APOEL in November, while Byrne has just signed a 2 and a half year deal after leaving Shamrock Rovers.

The club are 11th in a 14 team division.