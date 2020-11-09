Minister for Education called on to provide sufficient school transport for Kerry students

The Minister for Education Norma Foley is being called on to provide sufficient school transport for second level students in Kerry.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney claims some parents have paid for a bus ticket but have not yet been provided with transport for their children.

Councillor Moloney says parents are under pressure as they can’t take children to school themselves, because they work elsewhere in the county.

She also adds that parents can no longer ask other people to drive their children due to COVID-19.