Have we seen the end of big weddings? And – can you still have a great day with a far smaller group of people? Mike Breen from the Wedding Wizard
16 more people die as a result of COVID-19
16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,56151 more cases...
HSE called on to carry out unannounced inspection of Cahersiveen direct provision centre
A Kerry TD has called on HSE to carry out an unannounced inspection of the Cahersiveen direct provision centre.Deputy Norma Foley raised the issue...
Kerry politicians call for wood pigeon shooting ban to be reversed immediately
Two Kerry politicians are calling for a decision to ban the shooting of wood pigeons over the coming months to be reversed immediately.The National...
Terrace Talk – May 18th, 2020
On this week's Terrace Talk - The Greatest Day - 1970 & we speak to Michael Gleeson who was a member of the team,...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 19th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Postcards from Abroad: a New Zealand Story – May 19th, 2020
Eamonn Hickson spoke to Laura Moore from Castlegregory who’s working as a nurse in Auckland, New Zealand.