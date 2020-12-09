Kerry hotels and leisure centres collectively receive over €100,000 in funding

Kerry hotels and leisure centres have collectively received over €100,000 in funding.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin and Junior Minister Jack Chambers have announced a €2.5 million funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

Sport Ireland has appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector, to administer the Swimming Pool Grant Scheme 2020, which is supported by Swim Ireland.

13 businesses in Kerry have received funding, ranging between €5,000-12,000.

Five Killarney businesses received funding, including: the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre; the Killarney Park Hotel; Killarney Towers Leisure Centre; the Brehon Hotel and Spa; and Muckross Park Hotel.

The Kerry Sports Academy and Dingle Skellig Leisure Club also received funding, along with both Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre and Kenmare Bay Hotel and Leisure Centre.

Four Tralee centres received an allocation: the Aqua Dome, Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre, Manor West Leisure Club and Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says that the Sport Ireland funding will benefit the swimming community, not just in Tralee, but all across Kerry.

Dingle Skellig Leisure Club€7,474
Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre€9,107
Kenmare Bay Hotel and Leisure Center€8,419
Aqua Dome€11,856
Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre€5,670
Kerry Sports Academy

 

€8,419

 

Muckross Park Hotel

 

€5,756

 

The Brehon Hotel & Angsana spa Fitness Centre

 

€6,443

 

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre€12,199
The Killarney Park Hotel – Health & Fitness Club

 

€7,131

 

Tralee Regional Sports & Leisure Centre€10,481
Killarney Towers Leisure Centre, O’ Donoghue Ring Hotels.€6,787
Manor West Leisure Club€7,646

 

