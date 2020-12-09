Kerry hotels and leisure centres collectively receive over €100,000 in funding

Kerry hotels and leisure centres have collectively received over €100,000 in funding.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin and Junior Minister Jack Chambers have announced a €2.5 million funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

Sport Ireland has appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector, to administer the Swimming Pool Grant Scheme 2020, which is supported by Swim Ireland.

13 businesses in Kerry have received funding, ranging between €5,000-12,000.

Five Killarney businesses received funding, including: the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre; the Killarney Park Hotel; Killarney Towers Leisure Centre; the Brehon Hotel and Spa; and Muckross Park Hotel.

The Kerry Sports Academy and Dingle Skellig Leisure Club also received funding, along with both Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre and Kenmare Bay Hotel and Leisure Centre.

Four Tralee centres received an allocation: the Aqua Dome, Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre, Manor West Leisure Club and Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says that the Sport Ireland funding will benefit the swimming community, not just in Tralee, but all across Kerry.