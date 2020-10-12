Kerry Golf News & Results

MAINE VALLEY

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Emma Daly & Eileen Bell: 1. Cait O’Leary (31) 49 pts. 2. Aileen Brosnan (51) 43 pts. 3. Kathleen Coffey (37) 40 pts.

Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 17th, Sunday 18th or Tuesday 20th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners.

Below are results of the Frank Maxi McMahon Trophy played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th October.

1st Joe Long (14) 43pts

2nd Mikey McKenna (10) 42pts

3rd Liam Martin (8) 40pts

Gross: Aidan Spillane (8) 77

4th Paul Lynch (12) 39pts

Over 60 CAT : Jer Joy (11) 38pts

Results of single stableford played on Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th

1st Niall Gilroy (9) 47pts

2nd Declan Ragget (9) 45pts

3rd Tommy Evans (14) 42pts

Gross: Michael J O’ Sullivan (7) 75

4th Brendan Keehan (19) 42pts

Over 60: Jer Joy (11) 41pts.

Next week competition sponsors Kelly’s londis Milltown 18 hole stableford

Ross

Results:-On Oct 10th & 11th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-

1… Mike Brosnan (8) 45

2… Shane Bunyan (15) 41

3… Michael Courtney (10) 40

4…. Tim Ryan (27) 39.

5…. Tony Lenihan (16) 36.

Waterville

Joe O’Mahony Memorial

18 hole Singles S/Ford

Sunday 11th October 2020

Sponsored by: Club

1st Kyle Casey (11) 42 pts

2nd Emmett Martin (16) 41 pts

3rd Alan O’Dwyer (06) 41 pts

F9 Niall Moran (06) 22pts

B9 Connor Maher (10) 20pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Open Seniors Competition- Sponsored by Dingle Distillery

1. Joe Curran Team 104pts

2. Joe McMahon Team 97pts

3. John Breen Team 96pts

4. Steve Shine Team 95pts

5. Peter Cronin Team 95pts

6. Tomás Ó Sé Team 93pts

Gents:

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

Green Tees

1. Brian Brosnan (21) 44pts

2. Seán Roche (19) 44pts

3. Ryan Begley (20) 43pts

4. Eugene Cloonan (12) 41pts

Yellow Tees

1. Denis Power (21) 38pts

Ladies

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. Sheila O’Reilly (26) 42pts

2. Orla Barry (22) 40pts

3. Barbara Carroll (16) 39pts

Front Nine. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 21pts

Back Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 17pts

9 Hole Comp. Bernie Firtéar (32) 18pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Tim E O’Sullivan 23pts.

18 Hole Open Singles

1st. Micheal O’Sullivan (Andy) (12.5) 44pts.

2nd. Daniel Casey (11.8) 43pts.

3rd. Aidan Crowley (15.3) 42pts.

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford.

Winner Breda Murphy(25) 35pts.

Runner up Grainne Crowley(29) 34pts.

Ballybunion

Monday 5th – Sunday 11th October 2020

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th October 2020 – Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 20th October 2020 – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 9th October 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (29) 17pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 16pts (bk 6-13)

3rd Margarie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-9)

See portal for exact Handicap changes/revisions

Revision Down

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Revisions Up

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Rose Molyneaux 32 33

Judy McMahon 28 29

Fixtures:

Friday 16th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Sunday 11th October Master Classic 9

1st David Spring (9) 44 Pts

2nd Kevin McCarthy (13) 43 Pts

3rd Declan Crowley (17) 43 Pts

4th Mark Gazi (5) 42 Pts

5th Kevin A Lucey (5) 42 Pts

Best Gross Gerard Deegan (1) 37 Pts

Div 1 Rory Hill (3) 39 Pts

Div 2 John O Brien (11) 41 Pts

Div 3 Kieran Ruttledge (14) 41 Pts

Div 4 Robert Dinan (23) 42 Pts

Numbers Played 160

CSS Saturday 33pts & Sunday 36pts

Fixtures

17TH October Club Finals

18th October Club Singles & Master classic Final

25TH October Club Four ball

26th October Semi-Open AM AM

Ladies results

Wed 30th Sept Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford

1st Margaret Murphy (28) 35pts

2nd Bernadette Collins (23) 35pts

3rd Michelle Moore (27) 34 pts

29 Entries

CSS 73 (35 Stableford Points)

Sun 4th Oct Ladies Fourball Better Ball – Cancelled due to poor weather conditions

Wed 7th October – Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stableford

1st Karen Gearon (23) 37 pts

2nd Margaret Hayes (09) 34 pts

3rd Anne Rafferty (42) 34 pts

Fixtures

Wed 14th Oct Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford

Sat 17th Oct Ladies Master Classic Final

Sun 18th Oct Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford

Wed 21th Oct Ladies 9 Hole Re-Entry

Sun 25th Oct Ladies Fourball Better Ball (90% of Handicap)

Mon 26th Oct Open Golf Classic AmAm

(Please note: Timesheet for the Open AmAm opens Monday 5th Oct)

Ballyheigue

Sunday was the 1st Round of the Christmas Hampers Competition. The top 5 after Sunday are

1st James Flaherty 32pts

2nd John Quinlan 25pts

3rd Kyle Reidy 22pts

4th Jamsey McGrath 21pts

5th Danny Casey 20pts

Full scores are available on masterscoreboard.

Sunday was also the 1st round of the Autumn League

1st Team C 118

2nd Team B 116

3rd Team H 113

4th Team D 112

Team J 112

6th Team E 109

Team I 109

Team M 109

9th Team L 108

10th Team A 106

11th Team F 103

12th Team K 101

13th Team G 99

Next Sunday is the 2nd rd of both the Christmas Hampers and the Autumn League

Killarney

The following are the results Ladies VPAR, Mahony”s Point sponsored by O”Donoghue Ring Sunday 11th October

1 Nicola O’Mahony 10 up (43)

2 Breda Sheerin 6 up (39) (B9)

3 Alicia Burke 6 up (09)

4 Sally Cooper 4 up (21) (B9)

5 Peg Wickham 4 up (34)

6 Catherine Walsh 3 up (27) (B9)

7 Cara Fuller 3 up (37) (B9)

Next weeks competition is Stableford, Killeen GC: Kindly sponsored by Calor Gas

Dooks

Ladies Club Competition Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October 2020

CSS: Saturday 73 / Sunday 72

1st – Dolores Johnston (26) = 36 pts

2nd – Nuala McEnery (22) = 36 pts

3rd – Joan Harmon (13) = 36 pts

Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 36 pts

Cat B – Eleanor McCarthy (22) = 34 pts

Cat C – Margo Buckley (33) = 31 pts

Ladies Club Competition Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th October 2020

CSS: Saturday 75 (R/O) / Sunday 72 (R/O)

1st – Marie O’Sullivan (37) = 36 pts

2nd – Rosemary Browne (32) = 35 pts

3rd – Margo Buckley (33) = 32 pts

Ladies Open Day Thursday 1st October 2020

1st – Bernie Harrington (17) & Imelda Keniry (27) Muskerry Golf Club = 46 pts

2nd – Catherine O’Donoghue (20) & Kay Woods (21) Dooks Golf Club = 44 pts

3rd – Ann McDonogh (27) & Iosoilde Dromey (36) Muskerry Golf Club = 43 pts

4th – Bridie Fitzgerald (18) & Dolores Johnston (26) Killarney Golf Club = 43 pts

5th – Louise Langan (14) & Julie Leonard (20) Killarney Golf Club = 43 pts

6th – Eileen Breen (16) & Anne Mangan (26) Dooks Golf Club = 42 pts

Mens Club – Singles – October 3rd and 4th 2020

Winner Brendan Moriarty(17) 38 pts

2nd Donie Griffin (15) 37 c/b pts

3rd Peter Fleming (8) 37 pts c/b

4th Jessie McCormack (7) 35 pts

Best Gross Robert Kennedy (9) 34 pts

Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (8) 34 pts

CSS: 72 Saturday, 74 Sunday