Kerry Golf News & Results

MAINE VALLEY
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Emma Daly & Eileen Bell: 1. Cait O’Leary (31) 49 pts. 2. Aileen Brosnan (51) 43 pts. 3. Kathleen Coffey (37) 40 pts.
Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 17th, Sunday 18th or Tuesday 20th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners.
Below are results of the Frank Maxi McMahon Trophy played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th October.
1st Joe Long (14) 43pts
2nd Mikey McKenna (10) 42pts
3rd Liam Martin (8) 40pts
Gross: Aidan Spillane (8) 77
4th Paul Lynch (12) 39pts
Over 60 CAT : Jer Joy (11) 38pts
Results of single stableford played on Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th
1st Niall Gilroy (9) 47pts
2nd Declan Ragget (9) 45pts
3rd Tommy Evans (14) 42pts
Gross: Michael J O’ Sullivan (7) 75
4th Brendan Keehan (19) 42pts
Over 60: Jer Joy (11) 41pts.
Next week competition sponsors Kelly’s londis Milltown 18 hole stableford
Ross
Results:-On Oct 10th & 11th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-
1… Mike Brosnan (8) 45
2… Shane Bunyan (15) 41
3… Michael Courtney (10) 40
4…. Tim Ryan (27) 39.
5…. Tony Lenihan (16) 36.
Waterville
Joe O’Mahony Memorial
18 hole Singles S/Ford
Sunday 11th October 2020
Sponsored by: Club
1st Kyle Casey (11) 42 pts
2nd Emmett Martin (16) 41 pts
3rd Alan O’Dwyer (06) 41 pts
F9 Niall Moran (06) 22pts
B9 Connor Maher (10) 20pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Open Seniors Competition- Sponsored by Dingle Distillery
1. Joe Curran Team 104pts
2. Joe McMahon Team 97pts
3. John Breen Team 96pts
4. Steve Shine Team 95pts
5. Peter Cronin Team 95pts
6. Tomás Ó Sé Team 93pts
Gents:
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Diner
Green Tees
1. Brian Brosnan (21) 44pts
2. Seán Roche (19) 44pts
3. Ryan Begley (20) 43pts
4. Eugene Cloonan (12) 41pts
Yellow Tees
1. Denis Power (21) 38pts
Ladies
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Sheila O’Reilly (26) 42pts
2. Orla Barry (22) 40pts
3. Barbara Carroll (16) 39pts
Front Nine. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 21pts
Back Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 17pts
9 Hole Comp. Bernie Firtéar (32) 18pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Tim E O’Sullivan 23pts.
18 Hole Open Singles
1st. Micheal O’Sullivan (Andy) (12.5) 44pts.
2nd. Daniel Casey (11.8) 43pts.
3rd. Aidan Crowley (15.3) 42pts.
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford.
Winner Breda Murphy(25) 35pts.
Runner up Grainne Crowley(29) 34pts.
Ballybunion
Monday 5th – Sunday 11th October 2020
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th October 2020 – Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 20th October 2020 – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 9th October 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (29) 17pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 16pts (bk 6-13)
3rd Margarie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-9)
See portal for exact Handicap changes/revisions
Revision Down
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Revisions Up
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Rose Molyneaux 32 33
Judy McMahon 28 29
Fixtures:
Friday 16th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Sunday 11th October Master Classic 9
1st David Spring (9) 44 Pts
2nd Kevin McCarthy (13) 43 Pts
3rd Declan Crowley (17) 43 Pts
4th Mark Gazi (5) 42 Pts
5th Kevin A Lucey (5) 42 Pts
Best Gross Gerard Deegan (1) 37 Pts
Div 1 Rory Hill (3) 39 Pts
Div 2 John O Brien (11) 41 Pts
Div 3 Kieran Ruttledge (14) 41 Pts
Div 4 Robert Dinan (23) 42 Pts
Numbers Played 160
CSS Saturday 33pts & Sunday 36pts
Fixtures
17TH October Club Finals
18th October Club Singles & Master classic Final
25TH October Club Four ball
26th October Semi-Open AM AM
Ladies results
Wed 30th Sept Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford
1st Margaret Murphy (28) 35pts
2nd Bernadette Collins (23) 35pts
3rd Michelle Moore (27) 34 pts
29 Entries
CSS 73 (35 Stableford Points)
Sun 4th Oct Ladies Fourball Better Ball – Cancelled due to poor weather conditions
Wed 7th October – Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stableford
1st Karen Gearon (23) 37 pts
2nd Margaret Hayes (09) 34 pts
3rd Anne Rafferty (42) 34 pts
Fixtures
Wed 14th Oct Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford
Sat 17th Oct Ladies Master Classic Final
Sun 18th Oct Ladies Singles 18 Holes Stableford
Wed 21th Oct Ladies 9 Hole Re-Entry
Sun 25th Oct Ladies Fourball Better Ball (90% of Handicap)
Mon 26th Oct Open Golf Classic AmAm
(Please note: Timesheet for the Open AmAm opens Monday 5th Oct)
Ballyheigue
Sunday was the 1st Round of the Christmas Hampers Competition. The top 5 after Sunday are
1st James Flaherty 32pts
2nd John Quinlan 25pts
3rd Kyle Reidy 22pts
4th Jamsey McGrath 21pts
5th Danny Casey 20pts
Full scores are available on masterscoreboard.
Sunday was also the 1st round of the Autumn League
1st Team C 118
2nd Team B 116
3rd Team H 113
4th Team D 112
Team J 112
6th Team E 109
Team I 109
Team M 109
9th Team L 108
10th Team A 106
11th Team F 103
12th Team K 101
13th Team G 99
Next Sunday is the 2nd rd of both the Christmas Hampers and the Autumn League
Killarney
The following are the results Ladies VPAR, Mahony”s Point sponsored by O”Donoghue Ring Sunday 11th October
1 Nicola O’Mahony 10 up (43)
2 Breda Sheerin 6 up (39) (B9)
3 Alicia Burke 6 up (09)
4 Sally Cooper 4 up (21) (B9)
5 Peg Wickham 4 up (34)
6 Catherine Walsh 3 up (27) (B9)
7 Cara Fuller 3 up (37) (B9)
Next weeks competition is Stableford, Killeen GC: Kindly sponsored by Calor Gas
Dooks
Ladies Club Competition Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October 2020
CSS: Saturday 73 / Sunday 72
1st – Dolores Johnston (26) = 36 pts
2nd – Nuala McEnery (22) = 36 pts
3rd – Joan Harmon (13) = 36 pts
Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 36 pts
Cat B – Eleanor McCarthy (22) = 34 pts
Cat C – Margo Buckley (33) = 31 pts
Ladies Club Competition Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th October 2020
CSS: Saturday 75 (R/O) / Sunday 72 (R/O)
1st – Marie O’Sullivan (37) = 36 pts
2nd – Rosemary Browne (32) = 35 pts
3rd – Margo Buckley (33) = 32 pts
Ladies Open Day Thursday 1st October 2020
1st – Bernie Harrington (17) & Imelda Keniry (27) Muskerry Golf Club = 46 pts
2nd – Catherine O’Donoghue (20) & Kay Woods (21) Dooks Golf Club = 44 pts
3rd – Ann McDonogh (27) & Iosoilde Dromey (36) Muskerry Golf Club = 43 pts
4th – Bridie Fitzgerald (18) & Dolores Johnston (26) Killarney Golf Club = 43 pts
5th – Louise Langan (14) & Julie Leonard (20) Killarney Golf Club = 43 pts
6th – Eileen Breen (16) & Anne Mangan (26) Dooks Golf Club = 42 pts
Mens Club – Singles – October 3rd and 4th 2020
Winner Brendan Moriarty(17) 38 pts
2nd Donie Griffin (15) 37 c/b pts
3rd Peter Fleming (8) 37 pts c/b
4th Jessie McCormack (7) 35 pts
Best Gross Robert Kennedy (9) 34 pts
Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (8) 34 pts
CSS: 72 Saturday, 74 Sunday