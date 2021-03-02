Kerry Camogie Captain 2021

Áine O’Connor has been named Kerry Camogie Captain for 2021.

On Sunday Ian Brick and his management team revealed that Áine O’Connor was their choice to captain Kerry for 2021, when the playing season eventually gets up and running.

O Connor has been playing with the Kerry senior team since she was seventeen and has Munster and an All-Ireland medal with Kerry as well as Munster and an All-Ireland medal with Clanmaurice.

Áine was a central figure in 2019 when Kerry and Clanmaurice completed a unique All-Ireland winning double and is delighted to have been named captain “I am delighted to be nominated by Ian and management to be captain for the year ahead. It’s a great honour for me personally and I am delighted to accept. They are a great bunch of girls and I am delighted to be their captain this season. We are doing the Zoom meetings at the moment and mobility sessions and following the plans that have been devised during lockdown. Everyone is motivated and focused and that is important because we must be ready when the season starts up and we will have to be ready to hit the ground running when it does happen”

Kerry manager Ian Brick is delighted that Áine decided to accept when offered the captaincy “We are delighted to have Áine around this year and that she will be leading the team. She is a confident girl and she has shown tremendous dedication and commitment over the past few years. I suppose Covid made last year particularly difficult for her but she went beyond the call of duty at the time to show her commitment to Kerry Camogie. In a way it’s just a reward for her but we are delighted to have back as a player but also a leader of this group of girls”