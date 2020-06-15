Kerry Airport has introduced enhanced safety measures for when flights return to normal

Enhanced safety measures have been introduced at Kerry Airport, ahead of the flight schedule returning to normal.

These measures will ensure a smooth and safe passage, when the COVID-19 travel restrictions are relaxed.

All Ryanair routes to London, Manchester, Hahn, Berlin, Alicante and Faro will commence on or after July 1st.

The twice daily Aer Lingus Regional Kerry-Dublin service, operated by Stobart Air, has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

These new measures reflect both Ireland’s national COVID-19 guidelines and the recent guidelines developed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Multiple hand sanitising stations and specialised cleaning services for virus sanitation have been installed at Kerry Airport, while improvements to the public washrooms have also taken place.

Face masks must be worn when passengers enter the terminal and throughout all journeys, and anyone accompanying passengers should drop them in the car park and not enter the building, where possible with the exception of children and those who require assistance.

Due to the 2-metre social distancing rule, those travelling are asked to allocate additional time ahead of their flight, as there could be longer queuing times.

CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern, says by staying open during the pandemic, the Farranfore-based airport has been able to facilitate the needs of the emergency air services who have required a landing base in here.

Mr Mulhern says they have invested to ensure passengers and staff are safe from coronavirus, adding Kerry Airport continues to be an important strategic asset to the county in strengthening transportation links both nationally and internationally.