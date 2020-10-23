John (Johnny) O’Sullivan, Knockreigh, Scartaglen.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of the staff in The Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Community Hospital, Killarney. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (nee Cronin) and brothers Timothy and Patrick and brother-in-law John Cronin. Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Abina (Kelliher), sons Mattie, PJ and Timothy, brother Dermot, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marian and Marie, grandchildren Leo, Féile, Cillian and Cian, sisters-in-law Christina and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Columbanus Community Hospital, Killarney.

