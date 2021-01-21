James (Sonny) O’ Donoghue of Whetstone London and formerly of Portmagee on 19th January.

A Private Family Funeral will take place in North Yorkshire

Sadly missed by his wife Eilish, daughters Angela and Debbie, grandchildren, family and friends.

