High Court formally quashes permission for Shannon LNG project

The High Court has formally quashed planning permission for the Shannon LNG project.

Twelve years after losing its original case against the planning permission for a Shannon LNG terminal, Friends of the Irish Environment received formal notice that permission has been quashed and costs awarded in its favour.

The proposed terminal on the Shannon Estuary was due to process liquified natural gas from the USA.

After the original ten-year planning permission, granted in 2008, lapsed, Friends of the Irish Environment sought a judicial review on the extension of the permission.

The environmental charity argued the extension of the planning permission, where development had not commenced, triggered the requirement for assessment under the Habitats Directive and must allow for public consultation.

This case went to the European Court of Justice, which found in favour of the charity.

Fred Logue, solicitor for the charity, says An Bord Pleanála agreed with the European court’s decision.

This morning, the High Court formally quashed the planning permission and awarded costs in favour of the charity, with a more substantial ruling due later this week.

Friends of the Irish Environment has written to the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, offering to examine the lessons of the case.