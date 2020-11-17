€18 million social housing project completed in Killarney

An €18 million social housing project has been completed in Killarney.

The scheme in Derreen will provide homes for over 180 people on Kerry County Council’s housing list.

This project is a result of a partnership between housing agency Clúid, Kerry County Council, the Department of Housing, the Housing Finance Agency and Killarney-based company, Thermohouse.

Sruthán na Sailí comprises 83 new rapid-build homes including 22 two-bedroom houses, 43 three-bedroom houses, 6 one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom apartments.

It is one of Ireland’s largest sustainable social housing projects; every low carbon, energy affordable home is airtight and has been fitted with solar panels and heat source pumps for ventilation, heat recovery and hot water.

Thermohouse will also run a pilot project on 4 of the new homes where the company has installed solar panels and battery storage which is expected to provide at least 50% of the energy requirements needed to run the homes.

The scheme was funded using a loan from the Housing Finance Agency which will be repaid using rents paid by residents.

Clúid now has over 360 homes in its management in Kerry and before the end of 2021 will deliver another 90 homes with another 72 due for completion in 2022.