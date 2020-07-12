Dr. Kieran Briscoe of Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion and formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marianne, sons, Kevin, Eamonn and Lorcan, grandchildren, Harry and Abaigéal, daughters-in-law, Debbie and Sylvia brother, Harry (Dublin) sister, Maura (Belfast) nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Dr. Kieran Briscoe will take place on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John’s Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

