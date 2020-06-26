Department intervenes to protect jobs in Muckross

Radio Kerry understands that the threat of job losses at Muckross House and gardens has receded.

The news comes following a meeting between senior Department of Transport and Tourism officials and Chair and Manager of The Trustees of Muckross House. It’s understood the Department and the trustees have affirmed the future of Muckross Traditional Farms and those who work there.

Last week the Board said the farm would close in September for a period and that a number of staff were facing redundancy.

The facility has been closed for a number of weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The craft centre and restaurant at Muckross House and Gardens will reopen on June 29th, while due to social distancing, Muckross House and the traditional farms will reopen in early July.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism Brendan Griffin has welcomed the news.