Demolition of 1916 Revolutionary’s House – September 30th, 2020

Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, known as The O’Rahilly, was a founder of the Irish Volunteers and was killed during the 1916 Easter Rising. The Ballylongford native’s house in Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin was demolished yesterday by its owners despite its historical significance. The O’Rahilly’s grandson Prionsias Ó Rathaille gives his reaction to Jerry as does Michael Finucane of Finucane’s Bar in Ballylongford. Michael lives in the building The O’Rahilly was born and grew up in.