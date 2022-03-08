WILLIE SPRING BALLYRAEMEEN, CASTLEMAINE

Reposing Friday evening from 5pm - 8pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine

Removal Saturday morning from his residence to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Liam, Lactain & Emmet, daughters-in-law; Emer, Eileen & Karena, grandchildren, sister Anna, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Tom & Bob