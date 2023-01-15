William Joy, formerly of Tullig House , Beaufort. Co.Kerry.
Peacefully, at his daughter Philomena's residence, Ardraw, Beaufort. Predeceased by his wife Debbie. Sadly missed by his son Ian, daughters Mary, Rose, Valerie, Paula, Philomena, Jacinta and Fidelma, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at Ardraw, Beaufort V93 AW74 on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for William Joy will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort
