Gortagallane Muckross Killarney

Requiem Mass for Wally Keane will take place in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Friday morning at 10.30am and will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Burial immediately afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Peacefully at his home, beloved husband of Peggy (Nee O'Shea) and loving father of Jeremiah and Walter. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Shirley and Siobhán, Jeremiah's partner, his much loved grandchildren Lena, Abbey, Matthew, Jessie and Charlie, brother-in-law Donie, sister-in-law Pauline, nieces Lisa and Wendy, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his brother Barry.

"May He Rest In Peace"