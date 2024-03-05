Vincent Clifford of Laharn North, Cahersiveen; on Sunday 3rd March 2024. Vincent was surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff at the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Vincent will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Bride, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Eoghan, his two grandchildren Liam & Luca, his brothers John & Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Julie & Jackie, extended family, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Waking in his residence in Laharn North (V23 W983) on Wednesday, March 6th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, March 7th, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral will arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church on Friday, March 8th, for Requiem Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen